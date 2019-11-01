Korda, Hur share lead in Taiwan LPGA event

TAIPEI: America’s defending champion Nelly Korda tied with two-time 2019 tournament winner Hur Mi-Jung at six-under-par 66 to lead the LPGA Taiwan Championship by one shot on Thursday.

Korda claimed her maiden LPGA Tour victory at this event last year to join her elder sister Jessica as a winner on the circuit, extending a family sporting resume which also boasts a Grand Slam tennis title via father Petr.

“It’s definitely so special,” said the 21-year-old of being the defending champion, after having three bogeys coupled with seven birdies and an eagle to top the scoreboard. South Korea’s Hur managed to stay bogey-free despite hitting only 6 of 14 fairways on the rainy and windy first day at the Miramar Golf County Club in New Taipei City.