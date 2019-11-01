Fasih, Saim hit centuries in National U19 matches

KARACHI: Centuries from Northern’s Abdul Fasih and Sindh’s Saim Ayub were the highlights on day three of their fifth-round match of National Under-19 tournament on Thursday.

Northern and Sindh drew their matches against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, respectively. At Naya Nazimabad Ground in Karachi, resuming their second innings on 36 for no loss, Sindh were bowled out for 247 in 90.4 overs.

Saim top-scored with a 191-ball 104, laced with 10 fours and two sixes. Taha Mehmood contributed 35 off 102 balls. For Balochistan, Mohammad Junaid grabbed four wickets for 77. The slow left-arm spinner had match figures of eight for 169.

Chasing 259, Balochistan had scored eight for one in one over when the match ended. In the other match, Northern declared their second innings on 288 for four in 93 overs after resuming on 106 for one against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura.

Opener Fasih scored an unbeaten 100 off 262 balls, hitting 16 fours. Given a target of 314 to win, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had scored 146 for the loss of three wickets in 32 overs when the match ended. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maaz Sadaqat and Salman Khan Junior scored 52 and 51, respectively.