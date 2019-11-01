Sindh secure draw against Central Punjab

KARACHI: The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Central Punjab and Sindh ended in a draw at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, on Thursday.

Set a target of 331, Sindh had half of their batting lineup back in the pavilion with only 68 runs on board as fast-bowler Naseem Shah continued his impressive form. Central Punjab had declared at 273 for five in the morning session after adding 81 runs to their overnight 192 for two.

By the lunch break, Naseem had removed Abid Ali, for the second time in the match, with Sindh having scored 17. The 16-year-old right-arm pacer took two more wickets in the evening session taking his wicket tally for the match to nine for 111 runs.

Sindh’s fightback was led by captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. The wicket-keeper-batsman scored a 62-ball 54 before he was dismissed by Naseem. Sarfaraz spent 75 minutes at the crease and hit seven fours.

Sindh managed to avoid defeat thanks to Tabish Khan, who spent 48 minutes at the crease scoring only one run. Opener Khurram Manzoor, who scored 28 runs from his 84-ball stay at the crease, was the other noticeable batsman in the innings. The right-handed batsman cracked five fours in the 134 minutes he spent in the middle.

With two wickets for 45 runs, spinner Zafar Gohar was the other bowler to have sent shivers down the Sindh’s camp. The left-arm spinner dismissed Asad Shafiq (eight) and Kashif Bhatti (0).

Earlier, Central Punjab’s Salman Butt completed his 24th first-class century after resuming his innings on 90. The left-handed opening-batsman scored 137 runs from 206 balls, hitting 20 fours.

At Quetta’s Bugti Stadium, the match between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended in a draw. Chasing 306, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 220 for five in 45 overs when stumps were drawn for the fourth and final day.

After losing their captain Sahibzada Farhan (22) with 48 runs on the board, Israrullah and Ashfaq Ahmed hit aggressive half-centuries which helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa maintain a healthy run-rate of over 4.5 runs.

Israrullah cracked a run-a-ball 85 before getting dismissed by Yasir Shah. His knock included 13 fours and a six. This was his second half-century of the match. Ashfaq scored 51 runs off 64 balls, hitting seven fours.

Test leg-spinner Yasir Shah followed his four wickets in the first innings with figures of two for 62. Taj Wali and Akif Javed took a wicket apiece.

The highlight of the earlier part of the day was the five-wicket haul of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sajid Khan. The off-spinner returned the figures of five for 36 in 12 overs. This was his third five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

At Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot, Northern extended their lead to 309 with six of their second innings wickets still intact against Southern Punjab when the match ended.

Southern Punjab added 50 runs to their overnight score before losing their last two wickets to get bowled out for 453. The time was enough for wicket-keeper batsman Adnan Akmal (64) to complete his fifty. The rest of the final day provided good opportunity for the Northern batsmen to entertain crowd with fluent stroke making. Northern finished the day at 212 for 4, after getting a solid 131 runs start from Haider Ali (79) and Zeeshan Malik (59).

Besides the two openers, first inning centurion Umar Amin (4) was also dismissed before the tea interval. Left-arm-spinner Mohammad Irfan took all three wickets. Southern Punjab gained full five batting points, while Northern took two bowling points.