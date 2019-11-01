Morgan to decide future after T20 World Cup

CHRISTCHURCH: Eoin Morgan, England’s limited-overs captain, said he’ll push himself to play in next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia as he doesn’t want to let the team down by retiring less than a year from the flagship T20I event.

Morgan’s future was up in the air after he led England to their maiden title in the 50-over World Cup in July, but the 33-year-old sees more special things in store for his team, as they build towards clinching their second white-ball global trophy in two years.

“I won’t say I’ll be finished after the next World Cup, as I’d be afraid I’ll only creep over the line and maybe fall off,” Morgan said. “I don’t want to let anyone down. I want to drive through the World Cup in Australia and then make a call after that.

“We have a special group of players at the moment. I feel very lucky to lead that group, and I think we can do something even more special down the line.”

England are already working towards that objective by infusing youth into their squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, the team they bested on boundary count in the tied CWC19 final.

Pat Brown, the 21-year-old Worcestershire pacer, and Test sensation Sam Curran have already been slated in for debuts in the series opener in Christchurch. Those are in addition to numerous fringe players waiting on the bench.