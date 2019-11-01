BD upholds death sentence of Islamist leader

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s highest court on Thursday upheld a death sentence against a top Islamist leader for war crimes in a move that lawyers said meant he would almost certainly be executed in the coming months.

A.T.M. Azharul Islam, a stalwart of fundamentalist opposition party Jamaat-e-Islami, was sentenced to death in 2014 for rape, murder and genocide during the country’s 1971 independence war.

He would become the sixth Islamist leader to be hanged for their role in the war, which saw Bangladesh break away from Pakistan after a nine-month conflict. The Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain rejected an appeal by the 67-year-old in a majority verdict, defence lawyer Khandker Mahbub Hossain told reporters.

"We will file a review petition against the verdict," he said, adding Islam was an 18-year-old student during the war and did not have a leading role helping the Pakistani military.