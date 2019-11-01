Belgium told to bring back IS mother, children from Syria

BRUSSELS: Belgian authorities have been ordered to repatriate a woman who joined the Islamic State group and her two children from the camp in Syria where she is being held, a lawyer for her family said on Thursday.

The Belgian government has 75 days to bring back the 23-year-old Belgian woman and her children from the Al-Roj camp controlled by Kurdish fighters under the order issued by a Brussels court, the lawyer, Nicolas Cohen, told AFP, confirming a report on Belgian state television.

The ruling lays bare a debate in Europe over the fate of European citizens who left to join IS and who are now being held in camps in Syria and Iraq following the defeat of the jihadists’ so-called "caliphate".

The Kurdish fighters controlling the camps, and the United States, have urged the European countries to take back their citizens to face justice. But governments are loath to do so, wary of being able to gather sufficient evidence for successful prosecutions and afraid of having to release battle-hardened jihadists on to their streets.

According to Belgian media, the woman and her two children have been in the camp since February 2018 and have said they want to return to Belgium.