NAB’s Karachi chief orders verifying public complaints, initiating prompt action

In compliance with the initiative taken by the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to show zero tolerance towards corruption, the director general of the anti-graft watchdog in Karachi along with his team conducted a Khuli Katchehry (a public meeting) at the bureau’s office on Thursday and received complaints from members of public.

A large number of complainants submitted their applications regarding land frauds committed by government officials in connivance with private persons.

A number of complainants also lodged complaints against cooperative societies managements. The NAB director general of Karachi issued orders for verification of the complaints against various departments and mafias for the initiation of prompt action as per the National Accountability Ordinance 1999. The departments facing action are a builder mafia, the Board of Revenue, the administration of housing societies, the Sindh Building Control Authority, the education department, the Karachi Development Authority, the Water and Power Development Authority and the Evacuee Trust Property Board .

The NAB official also transferred complaints which did not come under the ambit of the bureau to the departments concerned with directives to resolve the grievances of complainants according to the law.

He appreciated the overwhelming response from the public, which, he said, was a sign of trust deposed by public in the performance of NAB and its efforts against corruption. A public meeting will be conducted every last Thursday of each month at the NAB office.