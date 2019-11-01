PSP chief calls for devolving powers to grassroots level

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Thursday the “ideology of patriotic PSP workers is the guarantee of a prosperous and progressed Pakistan”, said a statement issued by the party.

The PSP was not as strong on July 25 as it is today, all because of energetic and loyal workers who stood affirmed on truth and right, he said while addressing the office-bearers of District South, Garden and Lyari Town.

Kamal underscored the need to amend the constitution in order to ensure complete devolution of powers to the grassroots level so that the 90 per cent of public issues could be resolved at their doorsteps.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the heart-wrenching Liaqatpur train incident that left over 78 people dead, Kamal urged the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to form a judicial commission to Investigate the incident and to bring all culprits behind the deadly inferno to justice.

He also asked federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad to tender his resignation from the post till the completion of the inquiry report.