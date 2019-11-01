KU, Iran’s Shiraz varsity sign MoU to strengthen academic cooperation

Karachi University and the Shiraz University of Iran on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen academic cooperation by promoting scientific collaboration between both the varsities.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and Shiraz University Chancellor Dr Hamid Nadgaran inked the MoU. According to the memorandum, both universities have intended to develop collaborative research and training activities in areas of importance and need on a mutual basis benefiting the two institutions.

They would work to strengthen research facilities, produce trained human resources and share resources to obtain maximum benefit and achieve scientific excellence. Prof Iraqi said that the faculties and students of both universities would be encouraged to develop a joint research project of institutional and national interest. He mentioned that staff training and human resource sharing were also part of the MoU.

He said that both universities would develop video link for immediate transfer of knowledge and sharing of lectures. He further said that as part of the MoU, exchange of students for short and regular courses would be encouraged between both varsities, while field trips, laboratory practical sharing, teachers exchange and video conferring would be arranged under this MoU.

He added that both universities would work on joint research in relevant fields and would help each other in establishing institutional research journals by providing technical expertise assistance.

As per the MoU, both universities would have access to research data/reports published by the faculty of the two institutions and they would hold joint symposia, conferences, workshops and seminars at the national and international levels.