Work underway to develop Karachi Seaview according to international standards

Karachi: Arrangements are in full swing to upgrade, beautify and build Karachi’s seaview according to International standards. It is hoped that these changes will mark beginning of a new world and high standards for the sea-view of the megapolis. According to the details, a plan has been conceived to bring Karachi seaview up to modern and international standards, so that a calm, pleasant and facilitating environment may be provided to the people and the families visiting the seaview.

In this regard, Executive Officer Cantonment Board Clifton Rana Kashif Shahzad has given specific directives, and work to transform seaview into an attractive and pleasant is being carried out. Art work resembling different sea species has been placed at the sea view. Moreover, walls near to seaview road are being upgraded; beautified, painted and lit-up, new and modern stalls are being setup, while a reserved place is being created for camels and horses, where visitors would be able to enjoy their animal rides.***