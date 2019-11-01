SAI urges to increase gas supply

KARACHI: SITE Association of Industry (SAI) President Muhammad Suleman Chawla on Thursday expressed serious concerns over 200MMCF gas shortage to the SITE area, which was affecting industrial activities, and asked the government to increase the supply.

He said that the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said its supply was down from 1,300MMCF to only 1,110MMCF, which was affecting supply to the province of Sindh, which produces almost 75 percent of the total gas supply.

He called it a deprivation of Sindh’s basic constitutional right and a violation of Article 158, whereby it is clearly stated that the first right of use would be of the province where gas was being explored.