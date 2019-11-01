close
November 1, 2019

Fatima Group, China firms sign MoU

Business

 
November 1, 2019

KARACHI: The Fatima Group signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with renowned Chinese companies, China Machinery Engineering Cooperation (CMEC), specialised in construction and engineering and Xinjiang Tianye Group, a leading Chinese enterprise specialised in high efficient irrigation and water saving drip irrigation technologies, a statement said on Thursday.

The MoU signing was conducted at the “Pak-China Agricultural Cooperation Forum”, held in Islamabad on October 30, it added.

The high profile forum was graced by President Dr Arif Alvi and the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, as well as top ranking government officials from both the sides and heads of leading private sector companies working in the field of agriculture.

