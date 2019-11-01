Fatima Group, China firms sign MoU

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Fatima Group signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with renowned Chinese companies, China Machinery Engineering Cooperation (CMEC), specialised in construction and engineering and Xinjiang Tianye Group, a leading Chinese enterprise specialised in high efficient irrigation and water saving drip irrigation technologies, a statement said on Thursday.
The MoU signing was conducted at the “Pak-China Agricultural Cooperation Forum”, held in Islamabad on October 30, it added.
The high profile forum was graced by President Dr Arif Alvi and the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, as well as top ranking government officials from both the sides and heads of leading private sector companies working in the field of agriculture.
