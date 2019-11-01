Engro Polymer honoured

KARACHI: Engro Polymer and Chemicals, the only manufacturer of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) in Pakistan, has won the distinguished “7th Employer of the Year” Award organised by the Employers Federation of Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday.

EPCL bagged the second prize in the category of “Medium National Companies” for their best practices in human resource management, providing employees with their legal rights as per the applicable laws and regulations, observing labour standards, and encouraging workers’ participation in the management, it said.

The award is also a testament to EPCL’s continued commitment towards corporate social responsibility initiatives. Imran Anwer, CEO of Engro Polymer and Chemicals, attributed this success to his dynamic and vibrant workforce and thanked them for their support and collective action in this journey of organisational excellence.