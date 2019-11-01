close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

Engro Polymer honoured

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

KARACHI: Engro Polymer and Chemicals, the only manufacturer of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) in Pakistan, has won the distinguished “7th Employer of the Year” Award organised by the Employers Federation of Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday.

EPCL bagged the second prize in the category of “Medium National Companies” for their best practices in human resource management, providing employees with their legal rights as per the applicable laws and regulations, observing labour standards, and encouraging workers’ participation in the management, it said.

The award is also a testament to EPCL’s continued commitment towards corporate social responsibility initiatives. Imran Anwer, CEO of Engro Polymer and Chemicals, attributed this success to his dynamic and vibrant workforce and thanked them for their support and collective action in this journey of organisational excellence.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business