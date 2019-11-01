close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

Chinese tourism model proposed

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has proposed to promote the Chinese model of “Rural Tourism” in Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday.

The proposal was floated at a meeting of PCJCCI think-tank by President Zarak Khan. The meeting was also attended by Moazzam Ghurki, senior vice president and executive committee members. Khan said that Pakistan was known as a tourist paradise and was a special interest destination for world tourists.

Pakistan’s main attractions included adventure tourism in the Northern Areas, cultural and archaeological tourism, but there is a need to highlight our “Rural Tourism”, which will definitely prove to be a high score for the economy, he said, adding that villages of Northern Areas of Pakistan are rich in culture and tourism resources, which can be upgraded by developing better accommodation, food, shopping markets and infrastructure facilities.

