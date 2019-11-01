close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

Fashion expo to be held in Nov

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) would display top 10 fashion designers’ creative work at Royal Kitchen Lahore Fort in collaboration with Walled City of Lahore Authority from November 3 to 9, a statement said on Thursday.

PRGMEA Chief Coordinator Ijaz Khokhar said that the display event of top designers’ “Sustainable Fashion Projects” is a part of the Global Fashion Awards (GFA) 2019 being held during its 35th IAF World Fashion Convention in Lahore in collaboration with the International Apparel Federation (IAF) in November.

The IAF-PRGMEA GFA 2019 is the Pakistan’s largest sustainable fashion competition, he said, adding that the display event has been arranged to celebrate the alternative practices in design concepts and garment constructed by applying reuse, recycle and up-cycle techniques.

PRGMEA Senior Vice Chairman Sohail Afzal said the fashion industry is valued at around $2.4 trillion and employs over 75 million people worldwide. It loses around $500 billion of value every year due to the lack of recycling.

