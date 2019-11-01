SBP’s forex reserves rise

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves of the central bank registered a rise of 0.27 percent, or $22 million, to reach $7.914 billion during the week ended October 25, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Thursday.
However, the foreign exchange reserves held by the country fell to $15.089 billion from $15.186 billion a week ago. The forex reserves of commercial banks also dropped to $7.175 billion from $7.293 billion.
