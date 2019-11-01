High tides contaminate precious water ponds in coastal villages

HYDERABAD: High tides following Cyclone Kyarr have destroyed more than 15 fresh water ponds in coastal villages situated along the River Indus stream near famous Kharo Chhan.

The community people had built makeshift ponds to store rain water, which have now been contaminated, activists informed. Abdullah Mirbahar, a community activist from the area said residents store fresh water in small reservoirs near villages when the Indus streams and monsoon rains bring freshwater.

“Sea water has polluted entire reservoirs, forcing the people to live in an uncertain situation,” Mirbahar told The News. He said water was quite precious for the coastal people, who have already lost underground water in the entire region. They depend on the river streams or rains during monsoon and otherwise have to buy water for daily consumption.

The affected villages include Haji Mir Muhammad Khaskheli, Qadir Bakhsh, Abdul Majid Utradi, Allah Dino Utradi, Haji Iban Roonjho, Haji Jumo Roonjho, Ali Bakhsh Guriani, Ramzan Sahito, and Jumo Sahito, where people were facing water scarcity.

Community people hope that the government would take some action to restore the reservoirs so they could utilise the water for their daily use.

These reservoirs were a major asset in the generally parched land. Gulab Shah, a community activist said these villages were mostly situated along the streams of the River Indus, which ends in the deltaic zone whenever it flows with more water.

The coastal communities depend on river water for only three to four months. Otherwise, they travel two-three kilometres by boat to fetch water from the jetties. Majority of fishermen spend a large chunk of their daily earning to buy water for drinking and domestic use.

The reservoirs are made using traditional structures, which are not reinforced and hence the embankments were destroyed by the high tides in almost all villages.

Gulab Shah said that the embankments were strong enough to withstand the regular cycle

of tides; however, the strong force of high tides that developed because of Cycline Kyarr

battered the walls, creating breaches that allowed the saltwater to mix with the stored freshwater reserves. The high tides also washed away the stocks of dried trash fish from the villages, he said.

The community bring trash fish and dry it for market to earn a little amount. But the high

tides washed away entire stocks of trash fish spread on open grounds. Residents of the areas around streams are poor and are left in a lurch when the government issues any weather warnings.

Their limited resources do not allow them to move to safer grounds on their own and they have to wait for assistance. “The islanders on the other hand, being more familiar with

the ups and downs of the sea go to their makeshift homes and continue with their activities,”Shah explained.

Similarly, all fishermen residing near coastal areas have moved to the open sea for fishing activities. He said nobody from the government came to look at the situation and problems that the community faced after high tides.

Apart from these communities, there are stranded families in coastal villages as well that

have been lost access to land routes. Since protective embankments around these villages have been washed away, people have no way to get off the mounds they reside on.

Pakistan’s coast has already been declared prone to disaster. The frequency of sea storms has increased, causing uncertainty for the coastal people. Coastal communities, those living around the delta, and villages around river streams that have been affected because of breached embankments are waiting for rehabilitation.