A well-deserved honour for Mr Aziz Memon

Well-known philanthropist Mr. Aziz Memon has been selected by acclamation as Rotary Foundation Trustee for a period of four years. The four year term will commence on 1st July 2020.

Rotary International came to Pakistan in the year 1927 and the first Club was chartered in Lahore. It has taken 92 years for a Pakistani to acquire a position on the Rotary Board of Trustees and this achievement is widely applauded. Mr. Memon has served the Rotary cause with tremendous selflessness and intense compassion. He has worked very hard to eradicate Polio from Pakistan as Rotary’s International PolioPlus Committee member and Chair of National Polio- Plus Committee. He is largely instrumental in restricting the transmission of polio virus through myriad interventions; which also include the provision of safe drinking water to the residents of low-lying areas in the form of solar water filtration and reverse osmosis plants.

Mr. Aziz Memon is a successful entrepreneur specialising in the crucial textile industry and is recognised for adding innovative value addition to it.***