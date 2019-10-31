Murder accused gets life imprisonment

BUREWALA: Model Court Burewala Additional District and Sessions Judge Saleem Iqbal Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused of a murder case. Accused Sapna Bhand, Niaz Joyia, Zeeshan Shani Dogar and Shabbir had shot dead student leader Sadaqat Khan in 2018. The court awarded life imprisonment to Sapna Bhand and also imposed Rs 300,000 fine on him. The court acquitted Shabbir giving him the benefit of the doubt.