close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

Murder accused gets life imprisonment

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

BUREWALA: Model Court Burewala Additional District and Sessions Judge Saleem Iqbal Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused of a murder case. Accused Sapna Bhand, Niaz Joyia, Zeeshan Shani Dogar and Shabbir had shot dead student leader Sadaqat Khan in 2018. The court awarded life imprisonment to Sapna Bhand and also imposed Rs 300,000 fine on him. The court acquitted Shabbir giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar