Cultural, science exhibition held

LANDIKOTAL: A cultural and science exhibition was arranged at the Government Girls Degree College in Jamrud on Wednesday that showcased the students talent.

The day-long exhibition was visited by officials, students and civil society members. The students had beautifully established stalls displaying hand-made items, clothes, traditional foods, kitchen wares and scientific tools in the exhibition. Secretary Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Manzoor Ahmad, Members Provincial Assembly Shafiq Sher Afridi, Bilawal Afridi, minority MPA Wilson Wazir and college principal Mrs Najamul Sahar visited the stalls. Talking to this scribe, Secretary Higher Education Manzoor Ahmad, Wilson Wazir and Shafiq Sher Afridi said that the exhibition was aimed at showcasing the talent of students so that they could be encouraged to play a lead role in their practical life.

Wilson Wazir said he would take up women sports and cultural issues of Khyber tribal district on the floor of the assembly. The civil society members and parents of the girls’ students appreciated the exhibition and said the government should encourage the schools and colleges students.