Food Dept directed to check flour prices

PESHAWAR: The Lower Dir district administration has directed the food department to ensure the display of boards/flaxes about the selling of flour sacks on government-approved subsidised rates by the flour mills in the district for the general information of masses. Lower Dir Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan directed the District Food Controller Dir Lower Abu Bakar to immediately inspect all the flour mills in the district and follow the instructions of administration.

He said that all the information about the approved rates should be displayed on boards at each flour mills. The food department should also ensure the selling of standardised flour and take steps to stop the way of sellers of substandard flour in the district.