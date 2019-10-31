Five killed in accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Five persons, including two women and two children, were killed and eight others injured when a tractor-trolley overturned near Mughal Kot on the

Dera-Zhobroad on Wednesday.A tractor-trolley was coming from Zhob to Dera Ismail Khan when it overturned at SarobiPul due to brake failure. The eight injured also included women and children. The injured were identified as RubinaBibi, Salma Bibi, KhazanaBibi, MaimoonaBibi, Raza Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mir Saleem and Akram.