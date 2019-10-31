Workers oppose proposed privatisation of mechanical complex

HARIPUR: Opposing the government’s decision of privatising the Heavy Electrical Complex, Hattar, the Hazara Labour Federation warned they would resist the move as the decision would overburden the poor consumers.

The warning was hurled by Hazara Labour Federation general secretary Tahir Amin while talking to journalists here on Wednesday. Terming the decision as unwise, he said that privatisation of a profit earning unit has several ramifications both for the national economy and the workers.

He said the national economy would have negative impact as the private manufacturers would increase the cost of power transformers while on the other hand the increased price of transformers would be borne by general consumers in the shape of more taxation.

The labour expressed the fear that the privatisation would render around 300 workers jobless as the private owner would, like the previous practice, hire own manpower.Tahir Amin said the government’s decision of privatisation has once again put the mechanical complex was unwise because since coming into production during 1994, the unit has been saving millions of rupees in the shape of foreign exchange annually.

For avoiding tension between the government and workers, he suggested that if the Ministry of Industries and Production was not ready to keep the complex as its subsidiary, it should hand it over to federal Energy Ministry that would be in a better position of getting the new power transformers manufactured for future needs and also getting the damaged transformers repaired from the mechanical complex. He said the step would help protecting the livelihood of 300 workers and also save millions of government funds that it would pay to private manufacturers in case of privatisation.