Preparations made to welcome Azadi marchers

NOWSHERA: The JUI-F has finalised arrangements to welcome the participants of the Azadi March in Nowshera. A convoy of Azadi March would leave Nowshera for Islamabad at around 3pm today. JUI-F provincial head Maulana AtaurRehman, opposition leader in KP Assembly Akram Khan Durrani, PMLN leader Amir Muqam, ANP leaders Iftikhar Hussain and Aimal Wali, PPP leader Humayun Khan and QWP provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat would lead Azadi March towards Islamabad.