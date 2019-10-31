Several officials transferred & posted

PESHAWAR: Provincial government has ordered the posting and transfer of four BPS-18 PMS officers with immediate effect.

According to a handout, Musarrat Zaman OSD E&A Department was posted as Assistant Chief, P&D Department.Muhammad Taufique, Deputy Secretary P&D Department, was posted as deputy secretary C&W Department.

Tariq Mehmood, Assistant Chief P&D, was posted as deputy secretary Finance Department.Shabir Khan, Deputy Secretary C&W Department, was posted as deputy secretary P&D Department.

Meanwhile, Provincial government authorised Additional Deputy Commissioner, Buner to hold the additional charge of the post of Project Manager, Computerization of Land Record, Buner by relieving deputy commissioner of the additional charge.

It was notified by Establishment Department, the government of Khyber PakhtunkhwaKhyber Pakhtunkhwa government also transferred Asadullah (PMS BS-17) Assistant Commissioner, Khadokhel in Buner and posted him as additional deputy commissioner (F&P), Shangla, in his own pay and scale against the vacant post.It was notified by the Establishment Department, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.