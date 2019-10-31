Court issues notice to governor in official’s arrears case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday issued a contempt of court notice to Governor Shah Farman in the case of former vice-chancellor of the Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan.

The court directed the governor to submit his reply as chancellor of the university. The Supreme Court of Pakistan had ordered payment of all the incentives and arrears to former vice-chancellor Dr Asmatullah in 2013. Later, the Peshawar High Court also ordered in 2017 to decide the case of the former VC within 60 days. However, the case was not decided.

Meanwhile, a bench of the PHC directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to submit records of recruitment of assistants in 2015. One Khadimullah had moved the court, saying he topped the test for the assistants but he is yet to be given the charge.

Ali Azeem Afridi, the counsel for Khadimullah, said the notification of his client was issued on August 7, 2015, but he was still denied his duties assumption. The counsel for the KP Assembly stated that the notification was fake. The court, after hearing the arguments, directed the officials to submit the record of the recruitment to the court in two weeks.

In another case, a bench of the PHC expressed anger after the prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau did not appear before the court in the use of substandard material in developmental projects.

Justice Qaisar Rashid observed why NAB files cases if its officials do not appear before the court. The deputy prosecutor of the NAB later appeared before the court and sought some time to submit comments.

The court adjourned the case till November 10. Rs14b rainwater conservation projects in Karak inspected

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan on Wednesday visited Karak and inspected the rainwater conservation projects worth Rs14 billion undertaken under the Pakistan’s Agriculture Emergency programme.

Member National Assembly Shahid Khattak, a former provincial advisor Malik Qasim, Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Muhammad Israr, Director-General Soil Conservation Yaseen Khan, Director General Water Management Khurshid Afridi, Acting Director General Livestock Dr Alamzeb, Director General Agriculture merged districts Rahmat-u-Din and Director Livestock Malik Ayaz accompanied the minister, said a handout.

The minister scrutinised LAK-Kana mini-dam, Shaheedan Water reservoirs, Andi-Karak water reservoirs and other rainwater conservation projects during the visit to Karak district.

The minister was briefed by DG Soil Conservation Yaseen Khan that the relevant projects would enhance agricultural production by eliminating aridness in the area as well as greatly benefit fishing.He said the projects concerned would be a great source for providing water for domestic purpose and cattle.