Thu Oct 31, 2019
AFP
October 31, 2019

Wales change 9 for NZ in World Cup play-off

Sports

TOKYO: Wales coach Warren Gatland has made nine changes to the team to play New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup third-place play-off match on Friday.

In what will be his final match in charge after 12 years as head coach of the Welsh, Gatland brings in props Nicky Smith and Dillon Lewis to the front row either side of Ken Owens.

Adam Beard partners captain Alun Wyn Jones in the second-row, while James Davies comes into the back-row alongside Justin Tipuric and Ross Moriarty. Tomos Williams and Rhys Patchell form a new half-back partnership for Wales whilst Owen Watkin features alongside Jonathan Davies in midfield.

Josh Adams, who currently leads the try scoring charts at the World Cup with six, remains in the back three alongside Owen Lane who comes in on the wing and Hallam Amos at full-back. Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre and Wyn Jones provide the front-row cover on the bench with Jake Ball and Aaron Shingler completing the forward contingent. Gareth Davies, Dan Biggar and Hadleigh Parkes provide the backline cover.

