Biryani festival in Morocco’s capital

RABAAT: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco Hamid Asghar Khan has said that promotion of trade, investment and commercial relations between Pakistan and Morocco would be at the centre of the Mission’s socio-cultural and public diplomacy outreach efforts.

The two countries have a shared history, religion and deep political ties based on mutual respect and commonality of views. Hamid Asghar Khan said this while receiving Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, the Honorary Consul General of Morocco in Karachi and Chairman of Pakistan Morocco Business Council (PMBC) at Rabat.

Baig had called on the ambassador to discuss the forthcoming visit of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) delegation to Morocco. Baig announced that a delegation of 20 leading businessmen would be visiting Morocco in December to hold discussions on increasing business ties and to explore opportunities of investment in each other’s countries.

The delegation’s visit will coincide with a Biryani festival in the capital of Morocco. “The Biryani festival is being organised to promote Pakistani rice in Morocco. The Ambassador has assured us full support of Pakistan’s embassy. He has helped us connect with the local business communities and we are thankful for all the assistance he has provided so far,” said Ishtiaq Baig.

The Ambassador said that Morocco with a population of 35 million people was an important market and also a gateway to Africa. The festival will play a role in facilitating contact between the business communities of two countries and showcasing Pakistani cuisine.