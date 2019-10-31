NHS ‘up for grabs’ in pre-Christmas poll: Corbyn

LONDON: Jeremy Corbyn accused the Tories of putting the NHS “up for grabs” as he clashed with Boris Johnson in the final Prime Minister’s Questions before the general election.

The two leaders used their encounter over the Commons despatch box to draw the battle lines for the forthcoming campaign, with the future of healthcare set to be a key issue.

Amid noisy scenes, the Prime Minister warned that a Labour government would result in an “economic catastrophe”, ruining the country’s ability to fund the NHS. He also vowed to end the “dither and delay” over Brexit, delivering a “fantastic deal” to take Britain out of the EU.

The clash came as the House of Lords prepared to consider the one-page Bill passed on Tuesday by the Commons, enabling the election to take place on Thursday, December 12.Once it receives its royal assent, it will pave the way for Parliament to be dissolved on November 6, leading to the first December poll in almost a century.

In the Commons, Corbyn sought to go on the offensive over the NHS, accusing th Conservatives of imposing the “longest spending squeeze ever in its history”. He seized on reports that NHS officials had been in secret talks with American pharmaceutical companies in preparation for a post-Brexit trade deal with the US “This election is a once-in-a-generation chance to end privatisation in our NHS, give it the funding it needs,” he said. “Our NHS is up for grabs by US corporations in a Trump trade deal. This Government is preparing to sell out our NHS. Our health service is in more danger than at any time in its glorious history.”

Johnson, however, insisted that it was Labour’s economic policies which posed the real threat to the service. “He would ruin this economy and ruin our ability to fund the NHS, and that is the reality,” the PM said.

Dismissing the Labour leader as an “Islingtonian protester”, he said it was essential the election gave the country a clear way forward. “It means getting Brexit done and ending the dither and the delay,” Johnson said.

“The time for protest is over. It is time for leadership, and that is what this Government provides.”The Conservatives go into the election — which Johnson finally secured at the fourth time of asking — well ahead in the polls. Nevertheless the Prime Minister cautioned against any complacency when he addressed his MPs on Tuesday evening, saying they faced a “tough” election battle.