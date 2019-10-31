close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
The News
Newsdesk
October 31, 2019

Indian troops kill youth in held Kashmir

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
October 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism killed a youth in Islamabad district of occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth in a fake encounter during a cordon and search operation in Bijbehara area of the district.On the other hand, Indian troops resorted to indiscriminate firing after an army bunker was attacked by unidentified gunmen in Drubgam area of Pulwama district. The troops cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.

