Thu Oct 31, 2019
Newsdesk
October 31, 2019

Safdar granted bail in hate speech case

October 31, 2019

LAHORE: A Sessions Court on Wednesday granted bail to Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, in a hate speech case.

The bail had been granted against two surety bonds worth Rs 200,000 each. However, the court dismissed a petition filed by the prosecution for physical remand of Capt Safdar in the case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tajammul Shahzad Chaudhry had reserved verdict on the bail petition filed by Safdar and the plea filed by prosecution for his physical remand, after hearing arguments of the parties on October 29, and it was announced on Wednesday in open court.

Earlier, the defence counsel argued that his client had been arrested in a baseless case. He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail to him. He also opposed prosecution’s plea for physical remand, saying no recovery had to be made in the case. However, the prosecution opposed the bail petition, saying charges were not bailable. The court was requested for granting physical remand of the accused for investigations.It is pertinent to mention here Islampura police had registered a case against Capt Safdar on October 13 and he was arrested on October 21 on his return to Lahore from Bhera.

According to FIR, the suspect instigated masses against the government and urged them to join the protest and topple the government in a video statement uploaded on social media.

