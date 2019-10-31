IHC serves contempt of court notice on Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a contempt of court notice to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for criticising the institution of judiciary.

According to a notification issued by the IHC, Dr Awan at a press conference criticised the institution of judiciary and stated bail granted to Nawaz Sharif would open a floodgate of similar requests by prisoners suffering from various diseases.

“While maligning the honourable courts went to say that the case of the accused [Nawaz] was heard during the evening ‘as a special dispensation’,” the notice read.The statement added Dr Awan “made an attempt to scandalise the court in the eyes of the public, thereby, tried to lower the esteem of the judiciary.”

“The contents of your [Dr Awan’s] statement was ‘unwarranted’ for a spokesperson of the federal government,” it said. “The above act of yours prima-facie attract a penal action against you under the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003.”Dr Awan has been directed to appear before the IHC in person at 9am on November 1.