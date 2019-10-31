Azadi March a movement, not just a sit-in, says JUI-F chief Fazl

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Wednesday his “Azadi March” was a movement and not merely a sit-in.

Addressing the march participants before leaving for Islamabad from Lahore, the JUI-F chief said: “We can’t say with certainty that (Prime Minister) Imran Khan will resign…the result is in Allah’s hands.” He said the march would be tougher in the coming days. “We will put our demands after reaching Islamabad. The Prime Minister should step down before we reach Islamabad,” he said.

Maulana Fazl said they did not accept the results of 2018 general elections as the worst rigging was done in the polls. “The status of the government is illegal. It has proved incompetent as per its performance.” He said the economy had sunk badly. “We will have to fight the battle for the survival of the country. Today the common man is wailing at the price hike.” The JUI-F chief said the rulers had promised to construct five million houses but they demolished thousands of houses instead.

The anti-government Azadi March caravan will be entering Islamabad on Thursday (today). According to media reports, the marchers were moving towards Gujjar Khan on Wednesday. Containers placed on many highways in Punjab had been removed for the marchers to proceed. The demonstrators were holding party flags and chanting full-throat slogans against the government.

The representatives of the opposition parties—including JUI-F, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Awami National Party (ANP) — will announce the next course of action upon entering the federal capital, according to an announcement made by the leadership.

Earlier, addressing the march participants at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore, Maulana Fazl said the protesters were peaceful and they would certainly send the rulers packing.

He said no one was harmed from Karachi to Lahore, adding they would send the government home within the confines of the Constitution and law. “JUI-F is going to Islamabad to announce that the incumbent rulers are fake. The government should resign before we reach Islamabad. This government does not have any mandate. The mandate can be seen in this march,” the JUI-F chief said.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar summoned a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review law and order situation in the province and analyse certain issues pertaining to providing security to the protesters participating in the Azadi March.