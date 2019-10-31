OHCHR urges India to restore rights in held Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS: The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Wednesday urged Indian authorities to unlock situation and fully restore rights currently being denied in occupied Kashmir.

A statement issued in Geneva by OHCHR spokesperson Rupert Colville expressed serious concern over continued human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. The statement said: “Twelve weeks ago on 5 August the government of India revoked constitutional provisions granting partial autonomy to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and announced the creation of two separate federally administered Union Territories which will come into effect tomorrow. The undeclared curfew imposed by authorities in region is reportedly still in place in large parts of the Kashmir Valley.”

The statement mentioned that another six people had been killed and over a dozen injured in alleged attacks by armed groups operating in occupied Kashmir since 5 August, adding: “Hundreds of political and civil society leaders including three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir have been detained on a preventative basis”.It said the Supreme Court of India has been slow to deal with petitions concerning habeas corpus, freedom of movement and media restrictions.