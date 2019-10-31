Traders end strike as CNIC condition relaxed till Jan 31

ISLAMABAD: The government and traders reached an agreement on Wednesday under which the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) delayed the condition of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) for sale and purchase of goods till January 31, 2020, hence putting an end to the shutter-down strike the traders had been observing for the second consecutive day.

According to the agreement, the government would not take any disciplinary action against traders who did not buy and sell goods on the basis of CNIC till January 31 next year.

It was agreed that the traders having turnover of Rs100 million would now pay only 0.5 per cent tax instead of 1.5 per cent, whereas for sales tax registration, the limit has been enhanced from Rs0.6 million annual electricity bill to Rs1.2 million.The agreement read that with the consultation of traders, the government would reassess turnover tax for the low-profit business sectors, while the issues of jewellers would be resolved on priority basis with close coordination of jewellers associations.

According to the agreement, the withholding tax imposed on the licence renewal fees for brokers would also be reviewed. For the resolution of traders issues, a special desk would be established at the FBR where an officer of Grade 20 or 21 would be appointed who would hold meetings with traders’ representatives on monthly basis.

The government would also prepare a simple registration and income tax return filing form in Urdu language, and the trader committees would cooperate with the government in new registrations.

A shop covering 1,000 square feet would be exempted from sales tax registration, and any decision to this effect would be taken in consultation with the traders.The decision to register retailers, involved in wholesale business, will be taken with the consultation of traders committee.

Addressing a press conference after reaching the agreement, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Hafeez Shaikh said in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government wanted to facilitate traders and promote business activities in the country.

He was accompanied by Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi and traders’ representative Khawaja Muhammad Shafeek. The adviser said facilitating and involving traders in economic activities was imperative for achieving economic goals and promoting growth and development in the country, adding the government wanted to impose due taxes and eradicate corruption and this ultimately would be beneficial for traders themselves.

Shaikh said taxes were being imposed to support downtrodden segments of society. He lamented there were around four million traders but only 0.393 million were paying taxes and added that bringing tax evaders into tax net was a priority of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, business leader Shafeek thanked the government, saying the traders were willing to pay taxes but added they faced some issues which needed to be resolved.Later in the evening, Shaikh in a tweet described the agreement between the government and traders as good news for economy.