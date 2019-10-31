14pc IT exports increased in July-Sept 2019

ISLAMABAD: On the directions of Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui reviewed the performance of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) during the first three months of Financial Year 2019-20 (July-September). Managing Director (MD) and senior management of PSEB briefed the federal secretary about PSEB performance during the period from July to September this year, says a press release. The federal secretary was apprised that 14 percent IT exports have increased in the period from July-September 2019 as compared to first 3 months of the financial year 2018-19. The federal secretary was apprised that the number of PSEB registered IT and IT enabled services (ITes) companies has risen to 2,059 as of September this year, as compared to 1820 valid registrations by September 2018 thus shows the growth rate of 13.13 percent. The MD PSEB said that PSEB facilitated participation of Pakistan’s IT companies in international events in GiTEX Dubai 2019, Pakistan Tech Summit 2019, Norway and Canada-Pakistan ICT Forum held in Toronto in September. He further told that PSEB organised participation of 20 IT companies in ITCN Asia 2019 held in Karachi in September. He was also apprised that PSEB arranged a training session for commercial counsellors to apprise them about the IT industry of Pakistan. The chair was told that the process for 11 IT companies’ international certifications, including ISO 27001, ISO20001 and CMMI level-2, has been initiated with the collaboration of PSEB.