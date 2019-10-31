close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

Woman, two others injured in acid attack

National

BAHAWALPUR: A married woman sustained burns when a man allegedly threw acid on her on Wednesday. Reportedly, accused Amin allegedly threw acid on Shamim Bibi when he failed to seduce her when she was picking cotton in fields. However, her sister-in-law Ghafooran Bibi and her brother were also injured in the acid attack. After the incident, members of both families started scuffling with each other. As a result, one woman and four men from each family were injured. The victims of acid attack and those injured in the scuffle were rushed to the Rural Health Centre Faqirwali. According to DPO Office spokesman, investigation was underway and accused Amin would be arrested soon. The victim woman told media that the accused was teasing her for the last two years.

