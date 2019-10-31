IHC issues written orders in contempt case against TV anchors

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued a three-page written order in a contempt of court case against several TV anchors for maligning court proceedings during talk shows.The order, which was issued by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, stated that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had failed to satisfy the court regarding using IHC’s reference in a notification banning TV anchors to participate in other TV programmes. The order read that prima facie, the Pemra chairman had committed a contempt of court and thus a show cause notice had been served to him. The court ordered two TV channels to submit their programme’s recording dated October 25, within three days, while four TV channels had been directed to submit their answers. The court ordered a TV channel’s CEO and anchorperson to submit answer within seven days regarding using word “deal” in talk show. The court also summoned President Pakistan Broadcasters Association and President Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) as amicus curie in this case.