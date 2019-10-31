Four shot dead over enmity

KASUR: Four people were shot dead by their rivals near Khara village on Wednesday. Shaukat and Mushtaq groups had an enmity since 2007 when a group damaged the crops of other party at Haer village, Lahore. The Shaukat group had killed three members of Mushtaq group on September 29, 2007. Later, a case was registered while Shaukat and his accomplices were arrested and sent to jail. After passing of 12 years, Shaukat was released from the jail few days ago. On the day of the incident, Shaukat along with his relatives Habib, Munir and Saleem was on their way to Khara village to see his sister when some accused opened fire at them. As a result, the car was overturned in fields and Shaukat, Habib and Munir were shot dead on the spot while Saleem succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.