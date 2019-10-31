Three dead in US shooting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: At least three people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting at a Halloween party in southern Los Angeles late Tuesday, authorities and local media reports said. Aerial footage from local TV news channels showed paramedics treating the injured in a yard between a nail salon and a residential home in Long Beach.
