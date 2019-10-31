close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

Senate session on Nov 5

National

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman Senate on Wednesday summoned the Senate to meet on November 5 for a requisitioned (opposition) session to take up five hot issues, including the latest situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the government strategy thereon and revoking citizenship of former Senator Hafiz Hamdullah.

