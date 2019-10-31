Senate session on Nov 5

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Chairman Senate on Wednesday summoned the Senate to meet on November 5 for a requisitioned (opposition) session to take up five hot issues, including the latest situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the government strategy thereon and revoking citizenship of former Senator Hafiz Hamdullah.
ISLAMABAD: The Chairman Senate on Wednesday summoned the Senate to meet on November 5 for a requisitioned (opposition) session to take up five hot issues, including the latest situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the government strategy thereon and revoking citizenship of former Senator Hafiz Hamdullah.