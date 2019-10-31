NAB notes misuse of authority by ZTBL chief

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday took notice of the media reports of corruption and misuse of authority by Acting President Zarai Tarqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) Shaikh Amanullah and has ordered NAB Rawalpindi to investigate the matter.

According to media reports, the acting president ZTBL has been appointed in violation of merit and rules, trampling the right of deserving officers. According to annual report of State Bank of Pakistan of 2015, ZTBL had failed to return Rs80 billion of State Bank of Pakistan due to corruption and financial mismanagement. The management of ZTBL was allegedly failed to recover its loans and endured losses due to negligence and mismanagement The chairman NAB also taken notice of allegedly stopping nine months salary of former cricketer Abdul Qadir (late) by the ZTBL.