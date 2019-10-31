Man receives burns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A man received burns when a shop caught fire here on Racecourse Road, Gujranwala on Wednesday. Reportedly, Ameer Hamza, 20, received burn injuries when a fire erupted in a paint and hardware shop due to short circuit. He was rushed to DHQ Hospital, Gujranwala. The fire damaged costly material stored in the shop.
