Thu Oct 31, 2019
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

Man receives burns

National

October 31, 2019

GUJRANWALA: A man received burns when a shop caught fire here on Racecourse Road, Gujranwala on Wednesday. Reportedly, Ameer Hamza, 20, received burn injuries when a fire erupted in a paint and hardware shop due to short circuit. He was rushed to DHQ Hospital, Gujranwala. The fire damaged costly material stored in the shop.

