Thu Oct 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

Former UC chairmanshot dead

National

GUJRANWALA: A former union council chairman was gunned down over an old enmity here in Aroop locality of Gujranwala on Wednesday. Mehmoodul Hassan was preset at his brick kiln when his rivals Babar Gujjar and Qasim opened fire on him, leaving him injured critically. He was rushed to DHQ hospital where he died. Aroop police are investigating.

