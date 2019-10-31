Former UC chairmanshot dead

GUJRANWALA: A former union council chairman was gunned down over an old enmity here in Aroop locality of Gujranwala on Wednesday. Mehmoodul Hassan was preset at his brick kiln when his rivals Babar Gujjar and Qasim opened fire on him, leaving him injured critically. He was rushed to DHQ hospital where he died. Aroop police are investigating.