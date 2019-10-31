Former UC chairmanshot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A former union council chairman was gunned down over an old enmity here in Aroop locality of Gujranwala on Wednesday. Mehmoodul Hassan was preset at his brick kiln when his rivals Babar Gujjar and Qasim opened fire on him, leaving him injured critically. He was rushed to DHQ hospital where he died. Aroop police are investigating.
