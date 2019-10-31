Diphtheria claims lives of 3 kids of same family

GUJRANWALA: Three children of a same family died of diphtheria here in Sarfraz Colony, Gujranwala on Wednesday.

Adnan and Abul Hassan, aged five-year-old and a 3.5 year-old baby girl were admitted to a hospital with symptoms of diphtheria where they died. Reportedly all the kids were administered anti-diphtheria vaccination. When contacted, DHO Sahibzada Farid said a fact-finding probe was underway.

COMMISSIONER URGES OFFICIALS TO SERVE PEOPLE WITH DEDICATION: Commissioner Zulifqar Ahmed Ghumman Wednesday visited various government departments and directed the officers to serve the people with passion and utmost sincerity.

The commissioner lauded services of MD GWMC Attiqueur Rehman and his team and urged them to work with more dedication. He directed timely completion of purchase of machinery and equipment worth Rs 437 million.

The commissioner also visited Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry and received briefing from Chamber’s president Mian Umer Saleem and other office-bearers regarding their issues. The commissioner along with the president and other office-bearers visited underpass at Sialkot Gate and directed the municipal corporation officers to complete rehabilitation and restoration of the underpass as soon as possible. He said special security arrangements including installation of CCTV cameras for the safety of women and children must be made. During his visit to the Municipal Corporation he told officials to avoid absenteeism and serve the people with passion. He ordered improvements in services’ delivery.