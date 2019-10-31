Senator Khanzada quits PPP after son joined PTI

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Khanzada Khan submitted his resignation with the Senate chairman on Wednesday and later said he had done so on moral grounds.

However, the veteran PPP leader from Mardan did not quit the party. He took the decision after his son ZeeshanKhanzada joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during a meeting reportedly with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the presence of Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak. Khanzada Khan once remained the PPP’s provincial president in Khyber Pakhtunkhwaand was elected as MNA and Senator on the party ticket. He said he had spent his life in the PPP and was, therefore, not quitting the party. “I have resigned from the Senate on moral grounds. I was elected to the Senate on the PPP ticket and have no right to remain a Senator after my son’sdecision to join the PTI,” Khanzada Khan pointed out.

He said his son ZeeshanKhanzadajoined the PTI only because he did not see his future in the PPP. Khanzada Khan said his entire family supported his son’s decision and also pressured him to join PTI. He said he had no complaints against the central PPP leadership because he was always accorded respect in the party.