Remand of Hamza, Khwajas extended

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz till November 12 in Ramzan Sugar Mills and alleged money-laundering cases. Kot Lakhpat Jail authoritiesproduced Hamza in the court amid tight security as heavy contingents of law-enforcement agencies had cordoned off the court premises. As the hearing commenced, the counsel of Shahbaz Sharif, who is a co-accused in the case, implored the court to grant exemption to his client from personal appearance due to health issues. The court, after hearing the plea, granted exemption to Shahbaz Sharif from Wednesday’s hearing.

The judge asked NAB officials when they are going to file a reference. To which, NAB official replied that the bureau has made more arrests in the case. However, the bureau’s prosecutor assured the court that soon the reference will be filed.

After the hearing, Hamza Shahbaz, talking to the media, urged PML-N workers to participate in the Azadi March of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl. He said his prayers are with Nawaz Sharif for his early recovery.

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafique reached the accountability court to attend the hearing of the Paragon Housing scam. Both the brothers went to meet Hamza and hugged him. The police tried to stop Khwaja brothers from meeting Hamza that made Saad angry and, in protest, he refused to enter the courtroom. However, after some time, he entered the courtroom.

The accountability court judge recorded statements of five witnesses and summoned more witnesses by November 13 along with extending the judicial remand of both the brothers for the same day.