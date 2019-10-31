Capt Safdar released on bail

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions’ court Wednesday granted bail to Capt Safdar (retd) husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, an accused of provocative speech against the government. It was further learnt tha Capt Safdar (retd) has been released from Camp Jail after the bail orders were received by the jail authorities.

The court has granted bail to the accused on submission of surety bonds of Rs200,000. Previously, the court had reserved verdict on bail petition of the accused. The counsel of the accused had argued before the court that his client was politically victimised. The counsel claimed that initially a case was registered against his client under 16 MPO later Sections 124 and 506 of Pakistan Penal Code were added. He said his client has no connection with any banned outfit and police have no written application from anyone seeking registration of a case against his client. The counsel alleged that FIR against his client is politically-motivated and implored the court to grant a bail to his client as he is ready to cooperate with investigators.