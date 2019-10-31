Criticism of judiciary

IHC summons Firdous tomorrow

By News report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for contempt of court. According to a notification issued by the IHC, Awan in a press conference criticised the judiciary and stated that the bail granted to Nawaz Sharif will open a floodgate of similar requests by prisoners suffering from various diseases, reports Geo. “While maligning the honourable courts went to say that the case of the accused [Nawaz] was heard during the evening ‘as a special dispensation’,” the notice read.

The statement added that Awan “made an attempt to scandalise the court in the eyes of the public, thereby, tried to lower the esteem of the judiciary.” “The content of your [Awan's] statement was ‘unwarranted’ for a spokesperson of the federal government,” it said.

“The above act of yours prima-facie attracts a penal action against you under the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003.” Awan has been directed to appear before the high court in person at 9am on November 1.