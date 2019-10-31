Eaglets win

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Wahdat Eaglets Club outplayed Faiz Sports Club by 113 runs in a match of 4th Nazir Sr Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Wahdat Eaglets Ground.
Scores: Wahdat Eaglets Club 259 (Saqib Ali 62, Uzair Nasir 51, Mudassar Nazir 36, Abdul Tawab 25, Zubairul Hassan 4/43, Mohsin Butt 2/60). Faiz Sports Club 146 (M Asfand 51, Hasnain Ali 39, Waqas Javid 21, M Ali Shah 6/31, Anas Waheed 3/18).
LAHORE: Wahdat Eaglets Club outplayed Faiz Sports Club by 113 runs in a match of 4th Nazir Sr Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Wahdat Eaglets Ground.
Scores: Wahdat Eaglets Club 259 (Saqib Ali 62, Uzair Nasir 51, Mudassar Nazir 36, Abdul Tawab 25, Zubairul Hassan 4/43, Mohsin Butt 2/60). Faiz Sports Club 146 (M Asfand 51, Hasnain Ali 39, Waqas Javid 21, M Ali Shah 6/31, Anas Waheed 3/18).