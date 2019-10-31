close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

Eaglets win

Sports

Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

LAHORE: Wahdat Eaglets Club outplayed Faiz Sports Club by 113 runs in a match of 4th Nazir Sr Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Wahdat Eaglets Ground.

Scores: Wahdat Eaglets Club 259 (Saqib Ali 62, Uzair Nasir 51, Mudassar Nazir 36, Abdul Tawab 25, Zubairul Hassan 4/43, Mohsin Butt 2/60). Faiz Sports Club 146 (M Asfand 51, Hasnain Ali 39, Waqas Javid 21, M Ali Shah 6/31, Anas Waheed 3/18).

